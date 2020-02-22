Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verona Pharma an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

TARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

TARA traded down $2.68 on Friday, reaching $32.12. 29,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,672. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $157.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verona Pharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Verona Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

