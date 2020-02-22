Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,066. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

