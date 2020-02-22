Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on W. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE W traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,494. Wayfair has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $437,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,519. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

