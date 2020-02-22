Wedbush Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $410.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $310.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.85.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.96. 1,644,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,362. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.