Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $107.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,462,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,043. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.