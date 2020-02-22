Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $107.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of ES traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,462,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,043. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after purchasing an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit