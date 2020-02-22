Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 67,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,406. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

