Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 18,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,513. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

