Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Westlake Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

