Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Receives $32.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,218. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $33.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

