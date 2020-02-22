Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,690,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,678. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 115,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

