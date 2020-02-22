Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $99.67. 431,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

