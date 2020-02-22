Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report sales of $6.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Xencor reported sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $159.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $163.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.73 million, with estimates ranging from $24.89 million to $117.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 42.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

XNCR traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 236,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.39.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.