Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Receives $39.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Xerox by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xerox by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Analyst Recommendations for Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

