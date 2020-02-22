XYO (XYO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14,320.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX and DDEX. XYO has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $14,320.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00481063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $638.63 or 0.06617458 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00060310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027637 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005092 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010298 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, YoBit, LATOKEN, DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.