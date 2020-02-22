Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YEXT. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 738,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,382. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.19. Yext has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,827,822 shares in the company, valued at $66,412,711.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 248,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,553.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Yext by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yext by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Yext by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Yext by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 525,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yext by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

