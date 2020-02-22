Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get Yunji alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:YJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yunji has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $387.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yunji will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 629.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Yunji by 35.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yunji (YJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.