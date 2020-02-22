Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to Post $0.97 EPS

Brokerages expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

BK stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,194,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,134,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after buying an additional 433,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

