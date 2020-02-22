Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.92. Cabot posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 250,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

