Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.92. Cabot posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 250,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit