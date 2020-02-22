Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $369.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $369.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $376.40 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $367.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFR shares. Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.38 on Monday, reaching $93.00. 248,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,870. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

