Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce earnings per share of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 577,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,381. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,263. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

