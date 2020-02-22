Zacks: Analysts Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $496,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,338 shares of company stock worth $19,458,128. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $72.54. 397,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

