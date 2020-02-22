Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.93.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.90. 1,564,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,695. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average is $213.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 178,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

