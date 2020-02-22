Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.23. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.93.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,695. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

