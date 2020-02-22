Zacks: Analysts Expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $82.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $82.58 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $76.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $339.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.62 million to $349.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $359.88 million, with estimates ranging from $341.59 million to $378.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.79. 234,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,723. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

