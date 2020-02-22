Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Nordstrom also posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

In related news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nordstrom by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 697,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after buying an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 610,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 502,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $40.54. 1,517,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

