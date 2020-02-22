Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $4.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 160,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,087. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.79.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

