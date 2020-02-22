Zacks: Analysts Expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. SilverBow Resources reported earnings of $4.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SilverBow Resources.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. 160,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,087. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.79.
About SilverBow Resources
SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.
