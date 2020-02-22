Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 532,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

