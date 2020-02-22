Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Comerica posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.97.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,256. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

