Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.32. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

MSI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.08. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 12,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $2,324,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,018 shares of company stock worth $28,798,424. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

