Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. State Street also posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $354,957.62. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,259. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in State Street by 72.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20. State Street has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

