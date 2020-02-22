Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.66 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.27. 1,056,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,069. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $95.07 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.