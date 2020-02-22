Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,680,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,376. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.