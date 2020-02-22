Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

AVLR stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 523,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,797. Avalara has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $1,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,205 shares of company stock worth $7,001,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Avalara by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avalara by 3,310.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

