Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.41. CDW reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 1-year low of $90.53 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,928 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

