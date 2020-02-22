Zacks: Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.84 and the lowest is $2.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $135.81. 9,771,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,366,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

