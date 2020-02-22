Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.21 Million

Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $595.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $633.62 million and the lowest is $556.80 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $552.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 510,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after buying an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 333,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,902,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

