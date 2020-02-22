Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Oceaneering International posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of OII traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,629. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,153,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 657,474 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 452,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

