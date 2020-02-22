Zacks: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 42 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 14.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 69.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 56,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $727.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.