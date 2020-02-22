Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. 1,137,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

