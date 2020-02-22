ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $13,822.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00628606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00120547 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000703 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

