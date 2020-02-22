Zcoin (XZC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.42 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00066008 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, BX Thailand, QBTC and Cryptopia. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $60.97 million and $14.42 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,685.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.02713185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $374.77 or 0.03864753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00779507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00819133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00098857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009797 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00628654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,525,443 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinroom, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, BX Thailand, QBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Indodax, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, TDAX and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

