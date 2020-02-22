ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ZovioInc . stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 286,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,263. ZovioInc . has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,277,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 653,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 122,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,693,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ZovioInc . by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

