$0.02 EPS Expected for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. SPX Flow reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

FLOW stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.04. 118,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,738. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after buying an additional 424,907 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,751,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,614,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

