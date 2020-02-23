$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.02). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.05.

NASDAQ AMPH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,517. The stock has a market cap of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,161,737. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

