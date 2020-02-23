$1.06 EPS Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.99. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 30,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $57.87. 6,295,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,391. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

