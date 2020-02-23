$113.91 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will announce $113.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.73 million to $114.00 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $113.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $471.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.68 million to $473.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.55 million, with estimates ranging from $492.45 million to $519.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 201,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.02. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

