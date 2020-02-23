$160.65 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will post $160.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.30 million and the lowest is $159.60 million. Inovalon reported sales of $145.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $704.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $708.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $768.98 million, with estimates ranging from $758.70 million to $781.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inovalon from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.34. 505,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.63. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Inovalon by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after purchasing an additional 893,475 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Inovalon by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 615,639 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Inovalon by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

