$322.27 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $322.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $323.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $305.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 588,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.