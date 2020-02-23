$369.89 Million in Sales Expected for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to report sales of $369.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.30 million. Apogee Enterprises posted sales of $346.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. 137,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $898.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apogee Enterprises (APOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.