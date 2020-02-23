$38.33 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will report sales of $38.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.40 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $36.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $190.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.48 million to $218.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

GSBD traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $21.40. 296,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $906.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

